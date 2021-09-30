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More: https://www.russia-truth.com/2021/09/30/slovenian-protest-against-covid-19-pass-mandate-gets-chaotic/
Tear gas and water cannon were deployed by police in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana after thousands of demonstrators upset over mandatory Covid-19 passes tried to block a major highway and were accused of assaulting the media.