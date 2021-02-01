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Wells King: Research Director of American Compass
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30 views • February 01, 2021
On this special guest episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs has Wells King onto the show. https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/wells-king-research-director-of-american-compass
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wells King is the Research Director for American Compass, an organization that seeks to push labor-friendly policies in the conservative movement. With 40 percent of union voters going for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, it is clear that a fresh look at unions and workers' power is in order. Sam Jacobs and Mr. King discuss woke-ism in labor unions, the free market as a tool rather than a principle and proper role of government in the current housing shortage.
Wells’ Links:
- Wells King on Twitter | @wellscking: https://twitter.com/wellscking
- American Compass on Twitter | @AmerCompass: https://twitter.com/AmerCompass
- American Compass | AmericanCompass.org: https://americancompass.org/
- Wells King Articles: https://muckrack.com/wells-king/articles
Helpful Links:
- War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change: https://ammo.com/articles/war-on-suburbs-how-hud-housing-policies-became-weapon-for-social-change
- Jeremy Carl: Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and Author at The American Mind: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/jeremy-carl-senior-fellow-at-the-claremont-institute-amp-author-at-the-american-mind
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wells King is the Research Director for American Compass, an organization that seeks to push labor-friendly policies in the conservative movement. With 40 percent of union voters going for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, it is clear that a fresh look at unions and workers' power is in order. Sam Jacobs and Mr. King discuss woke-ism in labor unions, the free market as a tool rather than a principle and proper role of government in the current housing shortage.
Wells’ Links:
- Wells King on Twitter | @wellscking: https://twitter.com/wellscking
- American Compass on Twitter | @AmerCompass: https://twitter.com/AmerCompass
- American Compass | AmericanCompass.org: https://americancompass.org/
- Wells King Articles: https://muckrack.com/wells-king/articles
Helpful Links:
- War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change: https://ammo.com/articles/war-on-suburbs-how-hud-housing-policies-became-weapon-for-social-change
- Jeremy Carl: Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and Author at The American Mind: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/jeremy-carl-senior-fellow-at-the-claremont-institute-amp-author-at-the-american-mind
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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