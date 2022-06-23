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Why Can't the Rapture be Post-Trib?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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50 views • June 23, 2022

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-cant-rapture-be-post-trib More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.

If you’re a new listener to our program, we have, for a number of weeks now, we’ve been discussing Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.

Dave, for the last couple of weeks we’ve been giving reasons why the church must be removed. And I’m sure many of our listeners, or at least some of our listeners—the church being removed? I know when I came to Christ as a new believer, the Rapture—coming out of Roman Catholicism, the Rapture was not a teaching that we had any idea about. I was clueless about it.

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