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Thx Mike Adams for CD, shikimic acid alerts; have bruise, chest pain ex shedders(?), treating with CD, herbs and TDP lamp
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263 views • October 12, 2021
Was seaching for ANTIDOTES.
Brighteon has search functionality superior to other video servers which brought info together for me while researching shedders, chlorine dioxide for SOLUTIONS and ANTIDOTES. Thx again to the Health Ranger.
Brighteon has search functionality superior to other video servers which brought info together for me while researching shedders, chlorine dioxide for SOLUTIONS and ANTIDOTES. Thx again to the Health Ranger.
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