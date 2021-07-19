© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Safe and Effective?
Follow
3
Share
Report
533 views • July 19, 2021
Dr. Dan Stanislowski PhD in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry answers questions about the COVID vaccines that you won't hear on national TV. His responses are based on his study and analysis of dozens of scientific studies conducted around the world. The facts he's discovered exposes the real dangers behind the injections that some want to require all of humanity to take, either willingly by choice, or unwillingly by force. This short primer on the MRNA vaccine is worth sharing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.