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H νέα κανονικότητα
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10610 views • February 24, 2021
Αρχικά μας ζήτησαν να κάνουμε υπομονή για 2-3 εβδομάδες. Πολύ γρήγορα φάνηκε ότι τα υποτιθέμενα "μέτρα αντιμετώπισης του COVID" ήρθαν για να μείνουν, διαμορφώνοντας μια "νέα κανονικότητα", που ξεπερνά και τα πιο δυστοπικά σενάρια.
Το αρχικό βίντεο, χωρίς υπότιτλους, μπορείτε να το δείτε εδώ: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LyEbahdfGn3N/
Το αρχικό βίντεο, χωρίς υπότιτλους, μπορείτε να το δείτε εδώ: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LyEbahdfGn3N/
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