https://gettr.com/post/p23rnuo187c 2023.01.03 People in China lack medical information and are calling for help through the GETTR platform. The vaccine disaster and the treatment of the complications of Covid-19 will deal a major blow to the healthcare system.
国内百姓缺乏医疗信息，纷纷通过盖特平台呼救。疫苗灾难以及冠状病毒后遗症将给医疗系统带来重大打击。
