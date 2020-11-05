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Dr. Steve Piezcenik: FAUCI THE QUACK Has to Go To JAIL FOR TREASON
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197 views • November 05, 2020
Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins The Alex Jones Show to urge President Trump to take action against Fauci and those that sought to sell out Americans for personal profit.
Keywords
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