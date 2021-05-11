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Phoenix. Arizona State Capital. Patriot's Rally.May 8th 2021
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110 views • May 11, 2021
Arizona Rally at state Capital park.
Patty- Latinos for Trump.
Jeffrey Zink . (Running for election to the U.S. House to represent Arizona's
7th Congressional District. Zink declared candidacy for the
Republican primary in 2022.Elections), AZ Senator Kelly Townsend, Kasondra Watkins giving speech. May 10th 2021,
Patty- Latinos for Trump.
Jeffrey Zink . (Running for election to the U.S. House to represent Arizona's
7th Congressional District. Zink declared candidacy for the
Republican primary in 2022.Elections), AZ Senator Kelly Townsend, Kasondra Watkins giving speech. May 10th 2021,
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