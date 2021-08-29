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Societal Shut Down [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Zachary Denman, August 26, 2021
Societal shut down happened as people consented to the continuous pandemics, which economically was only leading us to the great reset…
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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Ray - Patrick McKervey
Thanks to the Cat & Mutton
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
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Societal shut down happened as people consented to the continuous pandemics, which economically was only leading us to the great reset…
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Buy Music from the Sci-fi Dystopian Series.
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Show your support for the films:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Ray - Patrick McKervey
Thanks to the Cat & Mutton
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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