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Societal Shut Down [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Zachary Denman, August 26, 2021

Societal shut down happened as people consented to the continuous pandemics, which economically was only leading us to the great reset…

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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Ray - Patrick McKervey
Thanks to the Cat & Mutton

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