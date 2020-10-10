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Which Is Worse_ King George III's Stamp Act or Bill Gates III's Digital Certificates?
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18 views • October 10, 2020
Perhaps the most significant part of the American Revolution was the shift in how people viewed themselves in relation to the world around them. But this isn’t how it is often portrayed.
Melissa Dykes looks at the early forms of surveillance and oppression upon daily life from King George III that led to this shift, and its relation to what we are witnessing today with modern “kings” like Bill Gates III.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Melissa Dykes looks at the early forms of surveillance and oppression upon daily life from King George III that led to this shift, and its relation to what we are witnessing today with modern “kings” like Bill Gates III.
PLEASE please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
Our Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Twitter: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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