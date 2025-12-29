Sins Showdown (withstand)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sin is like a gunslingers bullet that never misses. Sin separates us from God. God gave us all freewill, the freedom to choose right or wrong. We also have the choice to withstand anything that comes against us. Stand firm, and resist the devil and his schemes that are always trying to separate us from the love of God.