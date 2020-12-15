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Tweet Series Day 8 (Sept 24, 2020)
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5 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @kingJames. This post is not about who is the GOAT of Basketball. Its MJ. Ugh that didn’t count, start over.
Hello Everybody, this is @kingJames. He gets criticized for saying how he feels. I’m sure it’s tough to be in his position. People want him to be a voice around the world, and he just wants to win championships. He does put himself in his own way, but I think he does have a point sometimes. We do need more polling places in underprivileged communities. We need to make sure that all voices are heard. They need to make sure that it is a secret ballot, 100%. We want to hear from everyone at the voting booth. It reminds of the dangers of #MailinVoting. When it is done wrong it is ramped with fraud. Duplicate names, names of cats, names of dead people to mention a few problems. Who is monitoring these things? We need to make sure this election has the integrity of past elections (I know, I know). Everyone, do what you have to do to remain safe. Take the day off, go out to a voting booth with your ID, and vote in the 2020 election. It is indeed the biggest ever…
Also Thank you for opening Dodgers Stadium. Let’s open Madison Square Garden, the United Center, and many others.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @JJudahIsaac. He plays a great game, the game of basketball. He is a warrior. I was heartbroken to hear that he tore his ACL. With hard work, he will come back stronger. Another great Basketball player was @KobeBryant. We tragically lost Kobe in 2020. He called himself a “Girl-Dad” which kicks all forms of ass, and that’s what he did his whole career. When the looting and rioting was happening in a great city called Los Angeles, his mural went untouched for a reason. He is the GOAT of #LosAngelesLakers, the team with the 2nd most titles in the #NBA. To the other players in the NBA bubble, remember to ‘keep it in your pants’ once in a while. There are plenty of other options out there. You can read, journal, or take a walk around and smell the roses. Remember the movie “Rocky” “Women Weaken Knees.” A great quote from one of the all-time great sports movies. Another great quote from the franchise, “If I can change, then you can change, Everybody can change!” #MambaOut
Added:
Note—Play “’Mamba Out’ – Remembering Kobe Bryant’s Farewell Speech…”
https://youtu.be/Eg0mxPXIpLY; #MambaOut #GirlDad #RIPKobe
Hello Everybody, this is @kingJames. He gets criticized for saying how he feels. I’m sure it’s tough to be in his position. People want him to be a voice around the world, and he just wants to win championships. He does put himself in his own way, but I think he does have a point sometimes. We do need more polling places in underprivileged communities. We need to make sure that all voices are heard. They need to make sure that it is a secret ballot, 100%. We want to hear from everyone at the voting booth. It reminds of the dangers of #MailinVoting. When it is done wrong it is ramped with fraud. Duplicate names, names of cats, names of dead people to mention a few problems. Who is monitoring these things? We need to make sure this election has the integrity of past elections (I know, I know). Everyone, do what you have to do to remain safe. Take the day off, go out to a voting booth with your ID, and vote in the 2020 election. It is indeed the biggest ever…
Also Thank you for opening Dodgers Stadium. Let’s open Madison Square Garden, the United Center, and many others.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @JJudahIsaac. He plays a great game, the game of basketball. He is a warrior. I was heartbroken to hear that he tore his ACL. With hard work, he will come back stronger. Another great Basketball player was @KobeBryant. We tragically lost Kobe in 2020. He called himself a “Girl-Dad” which kicks all forms of ass, and that’s what he did his whole career. When the looting and rioting was happening in a great city called Los Angeles, his mural went untouched for a reason. He is the GOAT of #LosAngelesLakers, the team with the 2nd most titles in the #NBA. To the other players in the NBA bubble, remember to ‘keep it in your pants’ once in a while. There are plenty of other options out there. You can read, journal, or take a walk around and smell the roses. Remember the movie “Rocky” “Women Weaken Knees.” A great quote from one of the all-time great sports movies. Another great quote from the franchise, “If I can change, then you can change, Everybody can change!” #MambaOut
Added:
Note—Play “’Mamba Out’ – Remembering Kobe Bryant’s Farewell Speech…”
https://youtu.be/Eg0mxPXIpLY; #MambaOut #GirlDad #RIPKobe
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