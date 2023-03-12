Biden's proposed tax hikes 'wish list' includes 'trillions in new taxes'

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes and CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss the latest jobs report that saw February add 311,000 jobs and unemployment rate rising to 3.6%.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.