Blocked Social Media Posts Reveal Massive Layoffs of Government Agencies

On September 20, a Gettr video showed that since late August, some Chinese Communist Party (CCP) media outlets have been promoting and discussing an administrative reform called “experience in civil servants cuts.” After seeing these propaganda posts on various social media platforms, the public discovered that agencies in many areas have laid off civil servants due to financial difficulties
