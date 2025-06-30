Actress Leaves Broadway Stardom to Pursue a Life-Changing God Dare - Kate Battistelli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kate Battistelli was a burgeoning Broadway star playing opposite the great Yul Brynner in The King and I - thinking she was on a trajectory to win a coveted Tony award. God had other plans! Shortly after Kate and her husband gave their lives to the Lord when she was 29, they felt led to leave New York City and raise their daughter radically different from how they were living. This was the first of many “God dares” Kate has embraced in her life. Kate is an author, speaker, and podcast host who penned an incredible and challenging book, The God Dare: Will You Choose to Believe the Impossible? She also has a lot of wisdom to share about parenting. “Our ceiling becomes our children’s floor,” she says. Kate’s testimony and obedience shines a light on the importance of following God’s will rather than our own, no matter how wild it may seem.
TAKEAWAYS
Don’t live in shame and guilt - know that if you ask the Lord for forgiveness, He will forgive you
Don’t let your past failures or decisions define who you are
Our past mistakes can be used as an excuse to avoid doing what God is calling us to do, when our trauma is actually our testimony
