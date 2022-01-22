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BARI WEISS ON BILL MAHER: “This Is Going to Be Remembered by The Younger Generation as A Catastrophic Moral Crime… People Are Killing Themselves; They Are Depressed…it’s A Pandemic of Bureaucracy.”
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21 views • January 22, 2022
BARI WEISS ON BILL MAHER:
“This Is Going to Be Remembered by The Younger Generation as A Catastrophic Moral Crime… People Are Killing Themselves; They Are Anxious, They Are Depressed…it’s A Pandemic of Bureaucracy.”
“This Is Going to Be Remembered by The Younger Generation as A Catastrophic Moral Crime… People Are Killing Themselves; They Are Anxious, They Are Depressed…it’s A Pandemic of Bureaucracy.”
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