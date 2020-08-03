E2Voice 001 - What happens when the world becomes Reprobate 8-2-20

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Welcome to the new Exodus II Church - "Slavery to Freedom!"
To help with the Grenon's Defense contact [email protected]
Sign up for our weekly newsletter at: http://exodus2church.org/newsletter
Due to the forced unlawful closure of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, we have now established the Exodus II Church. Our Motto is "Slavery to Freedom!".
This Church will be focusing on Biblical truths, real history, scientific facts and current events.
Sign up for our Newsletter: https://exodus2church.org/
Join our Telegram channels
- https://t.me/E2Church
- https://t.me/E2Voice (Broadcast)
Bishop Mark Grenon
Email: [email protected]
Bishop Joseph Grenon
Email: [email protected]