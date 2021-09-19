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INFANTS NOW FORCIBLY MUZZLED AGAINST THEIR WILL VISIBLY DISTRESSED & UNABLE TO BREATHE CORRECTLY
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70 views • September 19, 2021
This Is Going to Make You Fucking Burn Inside With Rage, Get Your Kids Out of These Communist Ed-jew-cation Indoctrination Camps. Now. Line Fucking Crossed Yet Again. And as for the Worthless Psychotic Bitch Repeatedly Muzzling That Poor Kid You Need to Be Tortured by Water-boarding So You Understand What a Piece of Shit You Really Are.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/u48b2utuzlf5/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/u48b2utuzlf5/
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