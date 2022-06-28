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NIGHT SHADOWS 06272022 -- Putin's Revenge Coming? Russian Turning Point, Ukraine Expansion, Israel, Iran and more
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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331 views • June 28, 2022

It appears that Putin's rush to headquarters means a large military expansion of the war front and that means that NATO vs. Russia is now a reality, and that means that the USA/Babylon is also directly involved because WE ARE PART OF THE UN'S NATO MILITARY OPS. This is not a good sign when one considers the obvious timeline we are on for Daniel's 70th Week to soon begin, most likely September 2022. So we wait to see what Putin will actually allow his military to do but expansion of the war has already begun and massive troop movements are now in progress! Listen to this short update for the latest news tonight, a 666 day as well!

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