Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Responsibility (Leonardo 2)

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E10



From the TMNT animated series. The loneliness of sacrifice is one Leo knows best.





No documenting on the greater world problems here, for sake of keeping the video to a reasonable length. These videos with a focus on the individual characters of the Turtles, and how the spirit of each contributes to the base. Soon, after we detail the base completely, we will be focusing on the major ills of the day, as well as going to work on surviving beyond those ills.





Leonardo is the leader of the group. What makes that so is that he is responsible. Making the right decision, based on conscience and sacrifice, is not always fun, or popular. Here I thank the spirit of Leonardo, for giving me the strength to handle all of the registrations, and other administrative work, that keep the ship sailing.





Soundtrack

1 Jan Blomkvist = Suicide Spaceship

