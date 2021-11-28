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How Much Food and Energy is Left?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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286 views • November 28, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 and Eric Gajewski of TradcatKnight.org discuss a change of electromagnetic energies transitioning our world from now to 2024. Fertilizer shortages leading to lower crop yields and increased food prices to start 2022.



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https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumsolar flaredavid dubynemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastauroraiwo jimaadapt 2030food price increaseseconomic cyclesvolcanic eruptions globallyinterdimensionalityiwo jima ghost shipsglobal agriculture declines
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