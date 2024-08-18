Holy ShT The Olympics just LET THIS happen but were not surprised Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maybe liberal white ladies should stop getting degrees in cultural studies and using it as cool points. That is what happened when Rachael Gunn, AKA Raygun, scored 0 points in the first and last Break Dancing competition at the Olympics. Is this a sign that humanities degrees have given white liberals a narcissistic false sense of entree into a place you should not be able to study yourself into? Spoiler alert: Yes. It is.