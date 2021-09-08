© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Depopulation: you can’t handle the truth (but try)
Follow
2
Share
Report
111 views • September 08, 2021
John Cusack plays Dr. Kevin Christie in the TV series Utopia (2020). I call it the confession scene where Dr. Christie explains why this “vaccine antidote” process is being carried out. It is not to destroy humanity but to preserve it. It is a very powerful scene and actually convinces one of the kidnappers. Which one? Amazon Prime discontinued this series because it was hitting too close to home but I think the evil ones wanted to get the point across on why depopulation has to happen this way, in order to preserve humanity. The way mankind is going will lead to utter destruction and the extinction of human race. People will, literally, tear each other apart for food. If you think about it, the way it is currently being done…it is the most humane way of doing it. This is the reason why all of the country leaders are all on board. The best stuff toward the end so wait for it, wait for it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.