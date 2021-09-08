Depopulation: you can’t handle the truth (but try)

John Cusack plays Dr. Kevin Christie in the TV series Utopia (2020). I call it the confession scene where Dr. Christie explains why this “vaccine antidote” process is being carried out. It is not to destroy humanity but to preserve it. It is a very powerful scene and actually convinces one of the kidnappers. Which one? Amazon Prime discontinued this series because it was hitting too close to home but I think the evil ones wanted to get the point across on why depopulation has to happen this way, in order to preserve humanity. The way mankind is going will lead to utter destruction and the extinction of human race. People will, literally, tear each other apart for food. If you think about it, the way it is currently being done…it is the most humane way of doing it. This is the reason why all of the country leaders are all on board. The best stuff toward the end so wait for it, wait for it.