To Lust or not to lust that is the question

By using the Chapter of James 4 I reveal that through our lust this world and those in it control us. I also reveal how through being humble we can live in Yahweh’s while still being apart of this world. I show how it’s up to us how we live.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.