Nutritionist & Pharmacist Interview - Barbara Mendez - What are the Best Foods for You?

Do you know what foods you really should be eating? Do you often hear differing views and about trendy diets and question what is the best way?



Find out about the REAL food diet that you should be eating, for optimal health!



Barbara Mendez initially trained as a Pharmacist and practiced for over 10 years dispensing pharmaceuticals. Over time, she became disillusioned with the "quick fix" mentality of many patients and conventional medicine.



The real problem was that there really isn't a "quick fix" and pharmaceuticals only masks health problems. There is no denying the deteriorating health that comes with poor diet and pharmaceuticals.



Barbara decided to change gears and aimed to help people heal themselves without medication, through a healthy diet. She went back to school and became a Nutritionist and now runs a very successful practice in NYC.