If You Hate America, Get Out | Julie Donuts

Simple. Common sense. Values that the vast majority of American-loving people agree with.





Julie delivers a powerful, no-nonsense message: if you hate America, leave. If you came here illegally, you will be escorted out. If you hurt our children, you deserve the death penalty. If you defraud, lie, steal, take bribes, undermine our Constitution, or aid and abet the enemies of our country—harsh prison time or the death penalty.





No more B.S. We're all done with the games. America is still the greatest country in the world. One nation under God. Land of the free and home of the brave.





They tried to tear her down, but the American spirit is amazing. And if you agree, share this video.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.