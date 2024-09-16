Behold the Black Horse of death Comes ~ The Great Reset for Mass Global Depopulation ~

In this discussion, we will be talking on the issue of global elites and tyrants trying again to take away our freedoms, and the importance to not go along with the fear mongering to get you to comply with behaviors that are detrimental to your physical and mental health, all in the name of public safety. Remember when we were told to hide under a desk for a bomb being dropped on us on account of a air raid? Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire 389 the dark horse.





Talking Points

- the black horse of death & mainstream doctors

+ Compusory vaccination regardless of conscience and religion, and 1st

ammendment rights

+ New ficticious virus coming to scare you into compliance

- DARPA, A.I., and Face recognition, (new mark of the beast tools) coming out

- NWO and the great reset & Cliamte change

- Share episode 389 of the highwire





References:

- Great Reset by Klaus Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- Bush decleared that we are in a new world order

+ https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1990/09/12/bush-out-of-these-troubled-times-a-new-world-order/b93b5cf1-e389-4e6a-84b0-85f71bf4c946/

+ https://www.azquotes.com/quote/653658

+ https://www.nytimes.com/1991/03/07/us/after-war-president-transcript-president-bush-s-address-end-gulf-war.html

+ https://www.jstor.org/stable/27552166

- Bill Gates wants global depopulation

+ Depopulation-Bomb - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNdnlrkx-wg&pp=ygUYYmlsbCBnYXRlcyBuZXh0IHBhbmRlbWlj

+ The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates | TED - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI&t=138s

- They used Spock (Leonard Nimoy) to promote the climate change scare of 1978

+ Leonard Nimoy Predicts An Ice Age Back In 1979. Fascinating! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQSBn50o_8M

+ 50 Years of FAILED Climate Predictions in 15 Minutes (or Less!) | Louder With Crowder - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErftVFXSRso

- The Highwire Episode 389 the dark horse

https://rumble.com/v5eord1-episode-389-the-dark-horse.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Behold a Pale Horse

https://archive.org/details/beholdapalehorsebymiltonwilliamcooper1991_202003