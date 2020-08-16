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ShadowGate - What They Don't Want You To See
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81 views • August 16, 2020
Video documentary produced by -Millennial Millie-, Millie Weaver, and put out just after her arrest by a -grand jury indictment- for -burglary-. Premiered 14 August, 2020. Expose on government and civilian contractors and all of the spying that is being done on the US public. Extortion, blackmail, bribery, murder. Election interference. Vote Fraud. Jury selection fraud.
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