Jeffrey Prather w/ Sasha Latypova on the DoD run global genocide

(Jan 13, 2023) Ex-DEA Special Agent Jeffrey Prather asks some great questions in this interview. Sasha Latypova was a former pharmaceutical R&D executive before becoming a whistleblower. She goes through documents which prove the U.S. Department of Defense is running the global bioweapon injection operation. She wants the entire 'Government-Pharma-Academia' cartel to be prosecuted at every level, and all of the illegal unconstitutional laws overturned. Anyone claiming she is "absolving Pfizer and Moderna from liability" is just plain wrong.
Reviewing the DOD Contracts for Covid "Countermeasures": https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/reviewing-the-dod-contracts-for-covid?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
Sasha Latypova's Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/
Jeffrey Prather: https://jeffreyprather.com/
Full show 'Prather Point: Jeffrey Prather ft. Sasha Latypova': https://www.brighteon.com/d31485b8-9ecf-49a8-82b0-8fdd249257b5
Watch "Prather Point" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am est
Go to JeffreyPrather.com to support Jeffrey and become a part of Team America! Stay connected and sign up for email alerts.
Use promo code "PratherPoint" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.