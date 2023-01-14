Jeffrey Prather w/ Sasha Latypova on the DoD run global genocide

(Jan 13, 2023) Ex-DEA Special Agent Jeffrey Prather asks some great questions in this interview. Sasha Latypova was a former pharmaceutical R&D executive before becoming a whistleblower. She goes through documents which prove the U.S. Department of Defense is running the global bioweapon injection operation. She wants the entire 'Government-Pharma-Academia' cartel to be prosecuted at every level, and all of the illegal unconstitutional laws overturned. Anyone claiming she is "absolving Pfizer and Moderna from liability" is just plain wrong.





Reviewing the DOD Contracts for Covid "Countermeasures": https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/reviewing-the-dod-contracts-for-covid?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

Sasha Latypova's Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/





Jeffrey Prather: https://jeffreyprather.com/

Full show 'Prather Point: Jeffrey Prather ft. Sasha Latypova': https://www.brighteon.com/d31485b8-9ecf-49a8-82b0-8fdd249257b5





