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VN: UK Ends Mandates, National Guard to Oppress Unvaxxed, Dr Oz vs Fauci, Epstein and Clinton Bros 1.19
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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10 views • January 20, 2022
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Boris Johnson Flips on Mandates
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/19/boris-johnson-scraps-covid-mandates-in-england-we-will-trust-the-judgment-of-the-british-people/ 

AMERICA’S MILITARY SHOULD BE USED TO OPPRESS THE UNVAXED, SAYS LEADING UTAH NEWSPAPER.
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/19/americas-military-should-be-used-to-oppress-the-unvaxed-says-leading-utah-newspaper/

Sidney Powell Says she “Looks Forward” to testifying before Liz Cheney's Committee.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/sidney-powell-announces-will-testify-liz-cheneys-sham-jan-6-committee-looks-forward-sharing-evidence-election-fraud/ 

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GOP Senate Candidate Dr. Oz Challenges Dr. Fauci to COVID Debate – Promises to Fight Against the Medical Industrial Complex (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/gop-senate-candidate-dr-oz-challenges-dr-fauci-covid-debate-promises-fight-medical-industrial-complex-video/

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey says Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton 'were like brothers' and 'loved' being around Prince Andrew as ITV documentary hears royal 'put himself in a dangerous situation' with his partying lifestyle
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10416361/Socialite-Lady-Victoria-Hervey-says-Jeffrey-Epstein-Bill-Clinton-like-brothers.html

Starbucks Stops requiring Vaccine and Testing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/starbucks-says-it-will-no-longer-require-vaccine-or-testing-employees

Biden Is Hiding the Brutal Report on the Weapons He Left Behind in Afghanistan from GOP, Public
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/biden-hiding-brutal-report-weapons-left-behind-afghanistan-gop-public

Biden: “No.” To scaling back agenda for before mid terms
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107651520065906746

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