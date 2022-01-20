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VN: UK Ends Mandates, National Guard to Oppress Unvaxxed, Dr Oz vs Fauci, Epstein and Clinton Bros 1.19
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10 views • January 20, 2022
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Boris Johnson Flips on Mandates
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AMERICA’S MILITARY SHOULD BE USED TO OPPRESS THE UNVAXED, SAYS LEADING UTAH NEWSPAPER.
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Sidney Powell Says she “Looks Forward” to testifying before Liz Cheney's Committee.
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GOP Senate Candidate Dr. Oz Challenges Dr. Fauci to COVID Debate – Promises to Fight Against the Medical Industrial Complex (VIDEO)
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Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey says Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton 'were like brothers' and 'loved' being around Prince Andrew as ITV documentary hears royal 'put himself in a dangerous situation' with his partying lifestyle
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10416361/Socialite-Lady-Victoria-Hervey-says-Jeffrey-Epstein-Bill-Clinton-like-brothers.html
Starbucks Stops requiring Vaccine and Testing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/starbucks-says-it-will-no-longer-require-vaccine-or-testing-employees
Biden Is Hiding the Brutal Report on the Weapons He Left Behind in Afghanistan from GOP, Public
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/biden-hiding-brutal-report-weapons-left-behind-afghanistan-gop-public
Biden: “No.” To scaling back agenda for before mid terms
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REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Book Mentioned
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
• Sidney Powell Books
Licensed to Lie
https://amzn.to/3IiDjAH
Conviction Machine: Standing Up to Federal Prosecutorial Abuse
https://amzn.to/3If7MQ2
Featured Content:
Ryan
Boris Johnson Flips on Mandates
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/19/boris-johnson-scraps-covid-mandates-in-england-we-will-trust-the-judgment-of-the-british-people/
AMERICA’S MILITARY SHOULD BE USED TO OPPRESS THE UNVAXED, SAYS LEADING UTAH NEWSPAPER.
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/19/americas-military-should-be-used-to-oppress-the-unvaxed-says-leading-utah-newspaper/
Sidney Powell Says she “Looks Forward” to testifying before Liz Cheney's Committee.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/sidney-powell-announces-will-testify-liz-cheneys-sham-jan-6-committee-looks-forward-sharing-evidence-election-fraud/
Justin
GOP Senate Candidate Dr. Oz Challenges Dr. Fauci to COVID Debate – Promises to Fight Against the Medical Industrial Complex (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/gop-senate-candidate-dr-oz-challenges-dr-fauci-covid-debate-promises-fight-medical-industrial-complex-video/
Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey says Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton 'were like brothers' and 'loved' being around Prince Andrew as ITV documentary hears royal 'put himself in a dangerous situation' with his partying lifestyle
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10416361/Socialite-Lady-Victoria-Hervey-says-Jeffrey-Epstein-Bill-Clinton-like-brothers.html
Starbucks Stops requiring Vaccine and Testing
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/starbucks-says-it-will-no-longer-require-vaccine-or-testing-employees
Biden Is Hiding the Brutal Report on the Weapons He Left Behind in Afghanistan from GOP, Public
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/biden-hiding-brutal-report-weapons-left-behind-afghanistan-gop-public
Biden: “No.” To scaling back agenda for before mid terms
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107651520065906746
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
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EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
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- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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