Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Presidents of Russia and Cuba Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez - Unveiled a Monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow. - 112222
53 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 7 days ago |

Presidents of Russia and Cuba Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez unveiled a monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow


Putin at a meeting with the head of Cuba recalled his negotiations with Fidel Castro


“I was very surprised by his immersion in details, in the nuances of the events taking place, and quite far from Cuba. But he knew and was able to analyze everything that was happening in the world. It was very interesting and useful for me to hold these meetings with him,” the Russian leader said.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket