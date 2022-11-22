Presidents of Russia and Cuba Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez - Unveiled a Monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow. - 112222

Presidents of Russia and Cuba Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez unveiled a monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow





Putin at a meeting with the head of Cuba recalled his negotiations with Fidel Castro





“I was very surprised by his immersion in details, in the nuances of the events taking place, and quite far from Cuba. But he knew and was able to analyze everything that was happening in the world. It was very interesting and useful for me to hold these meetings with him,” the Russian leader said.