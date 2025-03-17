Ashwin Gane on Indie Music Success and Creative Freedom

www.AshwinGane.com

🎵 Step into the vibrant world of music with Ashwin Gane and Yaya Diamond in this fascinating interview! 🎤 Ashwin reveals the journey that led him from a budding filmmaker to a passionate musician, exploring the creative forces that inspire his work. As an independent artist, he provides an insider's perspective on the music industry's transformation and the rise of self-released projects.





Ashwin's strategic approach to releasing singles and EPs highlights the importance of patience and timing in achieving success. With a commitment to creating unique and immersive musical experiences, Ashwin is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. 🌌 This interview offers valuable insights for anyone interested in the music business, showcasing the dedication and innovation required to thrive as an indie artist.



