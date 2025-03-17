Ashwin Gane on Indie Music Success and Creative Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵 Step into the vibrant world of music with Ashwin Gane and Yaya Diamond in this fascinating interview! 🎤 Ashwin reveals the journey that led him from a budding filmmaker to a passionate musician, exploring the creative forces that inspire his work. As an independent artist, he provides an insider's perspective on the music industry's transformation and the rise of self-released projects.
Ashwin's strategic approach to releasing singles and EPs highlights the importance of patience and timing in achieving success. With a commitment to creating unique and immersive musical experiences, Ashwin is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. 🌌 This interview offers valuable insights for anyone interested in the music business, showcasing the dedication and innovation required to thrive as an indie artist.
00:00:00- Introduction to Yaya Diamond's Music Journey
00:02:53- Creating Music and Building a Strategy
00:05:33- Patience and Growth in the Music Industry
00:08:18- Independent Artist Success Stories
00:10:59- Upcoming EP and Future Plans