BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ashwin Gane on Indie Music Success and Creative Freedom
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 month ago

www.AshwinGane.com

🎵 Step into the vibrant world of music with Ashwin Gane and Yaya Diamond in this fascinating interview! 🎤 Ashwin reveals the journey that led him from a budding filmmaker to a passionate musician, exploring the creative forces that inspire his work. As an independent artist, he provides an insider's perspective on the music industry's transformation and the rise of self-released projects.


 Ashwin's strategic approach to releasing singles and EPs highlights the importance of patience and timing in achieving success. With a commitment to creating unique and immersive musical experiences, Ashwin is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry. 🌌 This interview offers valuable insights for anyone interested in the music business, showcasing the dedication and innovation required to thrive as an indie artist.


Keywords
interviewpodcastmusictalktalk showupcomingmusic newsyaya diamonddream chasers radioindie artist interview
Chapters

00:00:00- Introduction to Yaya Diamond's Music Journey

00:02:53- Creating Music and Building a Strategy

00:05:33- Patience and Growth in the Music Industry

00:08:18- Independent Artist Success Stories

00:10:59- Upcoming EP and Future Plans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy