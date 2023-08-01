Russia Ukraine Updates
August 1, 2023
Now even the NHS has jumped on the Climate Scam bandwagon.
"Climate change and air pollution poses a major threat to our health, now and for future generations. But by reducing harmful carbon emissions, we can improve health and save lives. That's why the NHS is the world's first health system to commit to reaching net zero carbon."
As the 'National Health Service', your one and only job is to provide taxpayers with the healthcare they pay you for—and you can't even do that to anywhere near an adequate standard. Maybe you should improve your abysmal healthcare before deciding your job is to shove Net Zero propaganda down people's throats. Stay in your lane.
Support Russia Ukraine Updates 🎖️🪖https://paypal.me/russiaukraineupdates
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33nusj-now-even-the-nhs-has-jumped-on-the-climate-scam-bandwagon..html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.