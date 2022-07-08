The US Is Selling Off Emergency Oil Reserves to China

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https://gnews.org/post/ppll5fd7
07/06/2022 Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration is selling off our emergency oil reserves to China. The crude in the SPR is the best crude that we have, but we’re giving it away to a government whose whole goal is to displace us on the global stage and crush us.