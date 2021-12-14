Beyond "Willful Misconduct" Bioweapon Victims Demand Shutdown of Vaxx Program

Earlier this year we spoke with Jummai Nache on this program. Nache is one of the most heartbreaking cases we’ve seen of harm caused by this vaccine they’re trying to force into everybody. Nache got the shot in order to keep her hospital job. Instead, the same hospital that forced her to get the shot ended up amputating both of her legs after her entire body was riddled with nearly-fatal blood clots. Jummai Nache’s life has been destroyed. But Congress gave all the Big Pharma companies blanket immunity for the damage caused by their vaccines. So, thanks to Congress, there is no chance that she’ll be able to hold Pfizer accountable. Or is there?

Paul Sheridan joins us to discuss.