Russian drones as a makeshift flamethrower system

✈️ Just the other day, we wrote about the revolutionary processes in drone construction, one of the manifestations of which is a significant expansion of the functionality of drones, up to their use as air defense assets.

And now, there is a video online showing the Russian Armed Forces using these types of drones as a makeshift flamethrower system. The device sprays an incendiary mixture over the positions of the AFU in the forest belt in order to deprive them of cover from the foliage.

The effectiveness of this particular attack may raise questions, but the product will clearly be refined, as will its ammunition. And in this way, somewhere, these means will be used to burn down plantings instead of using more expensive systems.

Against the backdrop of such leaps in the development of the industry, it will no longer be surprising if mobile electronic warfare stations on the basis of hexacopters appear in the near future. Especially since they have already begun to be installed on robotic platforms.

@Rybar