Yesterday - Israel Turned Off all its Pipelines that Supplied Water to the Gaza Strip - Israel Katz, Energy and Water Minister

Israel has turned off all its pipelines that supplied water to the Gaza Strip - Israel Katz, Energy and Water Minister
Evil bastards... Complete siege of water, food and electricity = Genocide on Gaza.... Cynthia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.