4th Of July The Final Countdown (Mirror)

Why the 4th?

This video explains the Pagan roots of this date and the pagan connections of the men who set it all up and a whole lot more.



- The Corporation of United States is indeed owned by the CROWN of Great Britain

- BUT, did you know that the FULL RIGHTS of the "CROWN" are actually completely owned by The Vatican?

- The so-called Royals LITERALLY Lease the crown from the Vatican. The "Royals" own and control NOTHING

- When your taxes go to the IRS, the IRS sends them to Britain(the Crown) and before anything else is done, 60% is immediately sent to the Vatican coffers. I kid you not.

- It's the exact same with Canada, Australia, New Zealand and every other corporate "commonwealth" owned by the CROWN(or shall we say, The Vatican).

- ALL roads lead to Rome, ALL!



STOP BELIEVING in the obvious Red-Herrings that "they" provide you with, it's an illusion to keep you looking everywhere else except the one true source of this world control system. While everyone is pointing at Rothschilds, Rockefellers, the Jews, the Zionists, China, Russia....ect etc - they quietly position themselves to rule the New World Order.



The current WORLD SYSTEM of DOMINION(The BEAST of Revelation) is being "rode"(controlled) by the WOMAN, the "whore of Babylon", aka The Roman Catholic Church(Vatican), and as it tells us in Revelation, she manipulates and controls all the world using these "Secret Societies", aka "MYSTERY BABYLON"



Yes, the worlds REAL master is indeed the dude in the WIZARD costume...



I mean hey, if it looks like a wizard, dresses like a wizard, talks like a wizard and acts like a wizard; then, well, it must be... (The word the bible uses for these evildoers is, "SORCERER" - they existed THEN and they exist NOW.)





P.S. If anyone would like more detailed explanation about the "BEAST" system from the biblical book of Revelation, shoot me an email and I'd be happy to provide a detailed explanation.