Keepin' it Real at the Omaha Clown Council - Omaha Friends

The Omaha Clown Council is keepin' it real, well, as real as clown can...

Pledge of Allegiance 00:23

"I pleadge alliegiance to the newest current thing and to wherever we are supposed to stand on the newest made up current event, imaginary emergency, or phony social issue with hysterical and illogical reactions from us all"

Weasel's Announcements 00:38

J'Unia-Ta's Proclamation 1:04

Clown Council Confusion 1:38

J'Unia-Ta is Keepin' it Real 2:28





Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and stupidity and confusion. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city across the river from Council Bluffs.





