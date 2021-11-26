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Ep 96: Fractured Hope ft. Rachel Bruno
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Forgiveness isn't always easy. When people wrong you, trying to come to a place where you even can forgive them can seem impossible
Rachel Bruno was wronged as a parent in many ways by a system that was intended to protect. She knows firsthand what forgiving the impossible means.
Today on the Hope and Health podcast, we share a story of hope and forgiveness. A level of which can only come from God Himself.
Interested in getting Rachel's book? Get it here when available!
https://rachelbruno.com/
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ A Mother's Fight for Justice
✅ The process of being accused of child abuse
✅ A broken family; Restored
✅ The American Safe Families Act
✅ Forgiving doesn't mean you don't fight
---Rachel Bruno---
Rachel Bruno is a wife and mother of two young boys. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and an MBA from Pepperdine University. She had hopes of starting her own business, and everything seemed to be going according to plan, until the unimaginable happened in 2015.
Rachel had her 7-week old baby and toddler son seized by CPS when her newborn sustained critical cranial injuries while in the care of a nanny. She was evicted from her own home and had to endure a grueling court case to prove her innocence, so her children could be returned to her. Then she pursued suing the authorities who erroneously accused her and put her children through a battery of traumatic tests without parental consent. She won her case in court and was awarded 7 figures in damages.
Rachel never knew that in the United States of America, parents and children were being denied their constitutionally protected rights under the guise of “what’s in the best interest of the child.” It has become her mission to educate and to ensure this doesn’t happen to any more families. Her hope is that the laws tied to financial incentives be de-funded.
This experience made Rachel reconsider her priorities. Today, she is a stay-at-home mom, who works part-time leading a group of young mothers called MOMs INC at her church. She is an advocate for parental rights and is on a mission to educate and edify others who may be going through difficult times through her testimony of God’s goodness.
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Rachel Bruno was wronged as a parent in many ways by a system that was intended to protect. She knows firsthand what forgiving the impossible means.
Today on the Hope and Health podcast, we share a story of hope and forgiveness. A level of which can only come from God Himself.
Interested in getting Rachel's book? Get it here when available!
https://rachelbruno.com/
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ A Mother's Fight for Justice
✅ The process of being accused of child abuse
✅ A broken family; Restored
✅ The American Safe Families Act
✅ Forgiving doesn't mean you don't fight
---Rachel Bruno---
Rachel Bruno is a wife and mother of two young boys. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and an MBA from Pepperdine University. She had hopes of starting her own business, and everything seemed to be going according to plan, until the unimaginable happened in 2015.
Rachel had her 7-week old baby and toddler son seized by CPS when her newborn sustained critical cranial injuries while in the care of a nanny. She was evicted from her own home and had to endure a grueling court case to prove her innocence, so her children could be returned to her. Then she pursued suing the authorities who erroneously accused her and put her children through a battery of traumatic tests without parental consent. She won her case in court and was awarded 7 figures in damages.
Rachel never knew that in the United States of America, parents and children were being denied their constitutionally protected rights under the guise of “what’s in the best interest of the child.” It has become her mission to educate and to ensure this doesn’t happen to any more families. Her hope is that the laws tied to financial incentives be de-funded.
This experience made Rachel reconsider her priorities. Today, she is a stay-at-home mom, who works part-time leading a group of young mothers called MOMs INC at her church. She is an advocate for parental rights and is on a mission to educate and edify others who may be going through difficult times through her testimony of God’s goodness.
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
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