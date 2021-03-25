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Disinformation Video -THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS by Dr. Steven Gundry
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147 views • March 25, 2021
THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS by Dr. Steven Gundry Steven Gundry is a disinformation agent. This video is pure sorcery from the soft relaxing music to the incorrect information, this video came out early in the plannedemic. Gundry was already talking about cytokine storms in the lungs, something that happened after people got vaccinated.This is foreshadowing. He also talks about viruses like they are living and are trying to reproduce much like the biological imperative that humans have. Viruses are not alive. Notice the part where is mentions how Brits can follow draconian orders and we should too. Of course throwing in his humanist view of evolution and great apes, reducing the human population down to animals. Economies don't collapse naturally but are collapsed by design. Check out our articles on https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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