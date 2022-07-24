Health Survival 2000 Part 4 Gary Martin ND : Dental Health and mercury problems

The year 2000. Gary Martin goes through the various complications caused by amalgam mercury poisoning and bone degeneration in the jaw.Subjects include: Amalgam fillings, Vit C, cholesterol, conjunctivitis, multiple sclerosis, colitis, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, thyroid, iodine, eggs, butter, pituitary gland, alzheimer's disease, biological dentists.

Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in God.

http://www.centrowhite.org.br/files/ebooks/egw-english/books/The%20Ministry%20of%20Healing.pdf

Excerpt from book The Ministry of Healing: -

Pure air, sunlight, abstemiousness, rest, exercise, proper diet, the use of water, trust in divine power—these are the true remedies. Every person should have a knowledge of nature's remedial agencies and how to apply them. It is essential both to understand the principles involved in the treatment of the sick and to have a practical training that will enable one rightly to use this knowledge. Ellen G White. 1905