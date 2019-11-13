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Dems Don't Know What They're Talking About
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110 views • November 13, 2019
They have no idea what they're talking about.
"The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
"The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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