Hitler's Peace Plan Part 11

16) On August 25, 1939, Through August 31, 1939:

In 11th hour attempt to avert war, Hitler calls for emergency talks between Germany and Poland. On the nights of August 25 to August 31 inclusive, there occurred, besides innumerable attacks on civilians of German blood, 44 authenticated acts of armed violence against German official persons and property. These incidents took place either on the border or inside German territory.

On August 28, 1939, The New York Times published the Hitler Note and Paris Communique on the front page. In this letter Chancellor Adolf Hitler reached out to Prime Minister Edouard Daladier of France wanting peace.