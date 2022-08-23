Cannabis Asset Management & New ETF

The San Francisco-based investment firm is one of very few that is focused narrowly on the cannabis industry, and have also been at it longer than most.

Poseidon Asset Management was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest running dedicated cannabis investment funds.

In their eighth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and serving on a number of company Board of Directors, the team is considered a leader in the cannabis industry.

With his banking experience, Morgan is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's investment strategies, as well as performing the due diligence necessary for smart decision-making.

Summary:

How does a Private Equity fund work?

How has cannabis investing changed over time?

How do you keep your finger on the pulse of the industry?

The Mastermind accelerator

Proper valuations

Where are the opportunities?

Cultivation & retail deal flow

Poseidon’s new ETF ($PSDN)

Exits (ie, IPO / M&A)

Cannabis Cafes

Episode 1009 The #TalkingHedge interviews Morgan Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management...

https://youtu.be/zWL33V2HpEY



