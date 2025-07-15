I'm Speaking to You Donald J Trump 7-15-25@ 643 PM Shared 7-16-25

84 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 28:5 Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the Lord understand all things.

A word from my Lord Jesus Christ addressed to prideful Donald J Trump and Babylon-America's burning by nuclear fire.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.