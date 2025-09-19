Working as an external consultant to the World Health Organisation for years, I was very alarmed by what I observed during COVID.





During that crucial time, the WHO failed to recommend evidence-based strategies. There was significant corruption around the interventions that were being promoted and the interventions that were being withheld. There were various treatment options available and evidence to support them. Yet, these treatment options were suppressed. Instead, a novel medical product was pushed that isn't safe and didn't have long-term data. It became apparent that WHO recommendations were not driven by what is best for the people but rather were influenced by billion dollar special interests.





Unfortunately, the WHO has been compromised.