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Dr Rima Laibow | Genocide | Dr Ardis Show
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329 views • August 02, 2021
Dr Rima Laibow ~ Genocide | Dr Ardis Show July 27, 2021
https://www.thedrardisshow.com. https://ardislabs.com/
Dr Ardis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ

www.opensourcetruth.com

https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.net/dr-rima-laibow-its-time-for-the-great-culling/

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf - CBER: See page 16
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf - 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.htmlhttps://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/9453695/Davenport%2C_Katherine_NVICP.pdf
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
LAWSUIT FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/M%20for%20PI%20file%20stamped.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.  
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Discern for Yourself.  
DISCLAIMER: THIS CHANNEL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images , videos and other  material contained on this channel are for informational purposes only.  No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your  physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you  may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.  
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Dr Rima Laibow, Dr Ardis Show, July 27 2021
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