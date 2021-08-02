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Dr Rima Laibow | Genocide | Dr Ardis Show
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329 views • August 02, 2021
Dr Rima Laibow ~ Genocide | Dr Ardis Show July 27, 2021
https://www.thedrardisshow.com. https://ardislabs.com/
Dr Ardis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
www.opensourcetruth.com
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.net/dr-rima-laibow-its-time-for-the-great-culling/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf - CBER: See page 16
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf - 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/ https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/9453695/Davenport%2C_Katherine_NVICP.pdf
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
LAWSUIT FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/M%20for%20PI%20file%20stamped.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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Discern for Yourself.
DISCLAIMER: THIS CHANNEL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images , videos and other material contained on this channel are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
———————————————————————————————————————
Dr Rima Laibow, Dr Ardis Show, July 27 2021
https://www.thedrardisshow.com. https://ardislabs.com/
Dr Ardis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
www.opensourcetruth.com
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.net/dr-rima-laibow-its-time-for-the-great-culling/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf - CBER: See page 16
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf - 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/ https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/9453695/Davenport%2C_Katherine_NVICP.pdf
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
LAWSUIT FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/M%20for%20PI%20file%20stamped.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Discern for Yourself.
DISCLAIMER: THIS CHANNEL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images , videos and other material contained on this channel are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
———————————————————————————————————————
Dr Rima Laibow, Dr Ardis Show, July 27 2021
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