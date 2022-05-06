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In Case You Didn't Read The 2nd Amendment, All Gun Laws Are Unconstitutional!
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2 views • May 06, 2022
The Second Amendment is one of the clearest sentences in the entire US Constitution. Yet, state and federal tyrants believe they have the right to infringe on yours. We'll take a look at tyrants of the past, our forefathers and God Himself has to say about the right to keep and bear arms and to institute militias.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-case-you-didnt-read-the-2nd-amendment-all-gun-laws-are-unconstitutional-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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